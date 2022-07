Sponsored Content by PR From the Heart

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Children’s Author, Mariah Kalungu about her new book, AMKA! Little Lele: You’ve Got All You Need To Be Great!

Kalungu shares how reading makes a profound impact in the lives of our little ones, from introducing new perspectives and ideas to enhancing their literacy levels and educational achievement.

For more information, click here.