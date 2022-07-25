Sponsored Content by Hillcrest Air Conditioning and Sheet Metal.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Edgar Sanchez and Dave Scott, with Hillcrest Air Conditioning and Sheet metal to learn more about how our climate affects our heating and cooling systems.

Sanchez shares, “As residents of Bakersfield ourselves, we know the challenges our climate can bring to cooling and heating systems. As an owner, the best thing you could do is change filters out once a month or as needed and ultimately, have your HVAC system serviced for the summertime. A lot of the problems could be prevented by simply servicing your Air Conditioning system”.

For more information, call (661) 335-1500.