Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Annette Phillip, children’s book author, about her latest children’s book.

Sammy’s Curious Adventure helps both parents and children navigate ways to foster healthy conversations about new and unusual objects, ideas, people, and more as a child learns and grows.

Phillip’s new children’s book, Sammy’s Curious Adventure, can be purchased via her official website or on Amazon.

Educators and librarians in the Bakersfield area interested in connecting with Phillip for virtual author visits can contact her through her website or Facebook page.