Sponsored Content by Bryan Colebrook NMLS #260438

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Bryan Colebrook NMLS #260438 about the increasing interest and inflation rates and how that could affect the home buying process.

Colebrook said those home-buyers looking to settle for a long time in a new home are better of purchasing now rather than waiting for interest rates to decrease.

To learn more, 661-524-LEND (5363).