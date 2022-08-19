Sponsored Content by Magdalene Hope.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to the founder of Magdalene Hope and Restoration Ranch Women’s Shelter, Dr. Doug Bennett.

Magdalene Hope is a 501(c)3 faith-based, nonprofit organization that conducts innercity outreach to the women who are caught up in commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. “We estimate that there are around 1000 women who are for sale here in Bakersfield each month,” said Bennett.

After seeing the need and impact of Magdalene Hope in 2013 Bennett opened Restoration Ranch Women’s Center. RR is a long-term Christian Discipleship Program. “it offers a safe environment with trauma-informed care, counseling, therapy and gives residents an opportunity to earn a college degree through Summit Bible College,” said Bennett.

Both organizations are funded by donations from the community. This year marks the sixth annual Freedom Women’s Conference. “It is a one-day event to empower women to be all that god has called them to be,” said Bennett. “This year’s conference will take place at The River Church, located here in Bakersfield on the corner of 17th street and O street, tickets are $20.00 and limited on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

For more information on Magdalene Hope, Restoration Ranch, or the upcoming event