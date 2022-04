Sponsored Content by CETF

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Rosalinda Orozco with CETF to learn about the Affordable Connectivity Program.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the Home Internet they need for work, school, healthcare and more,” said Orozco.

To learn more and to see if you are qualified for discounts on your Home Internet Cost, call 866-458-3449 or click here.