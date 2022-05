Sponsored Content by Community Action Partnership of Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Wilfredo Cruz and Camelia Sanchez with CAPK to learn about the low-income Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) and weatherization program.

CAPK assists families and individuals across Kern County in making ends meet: “CAPK provides utility assistance to more than 8,000 households on an annual basis,” said Sanchez.

