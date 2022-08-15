Sponsored Content by PR From the Heart

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Children’s Author, Tiffany Semmons to learn more about her new book, “What Did We Miss?”, and how it’s helping to empower families to make emotional health and sleep a priority.

Studies show that over 75% of parents are exhausted by the process of bedtime.

Out of exhaustion, frustration and non-gentle techniques can begin to surface, leaving parents riddled with guilt and their children sad.

Semmons is a preschool director and mother of two. She has created a much-needed resource of care to bridge the gap and combat these bedtime woes, to give parents and children a voice to one another.

