Sponsored Content by Amerisave Mortgage.

Studio 17’s Guest Host Kait Hill talks to Branch Manager, Benjamin Soriano with Amerisave Mortgage to learn more about the home buying process.

Soriano shares more about topics such as appraisals, inspections and PMI.

Covered in Kern: home buying guide with Amerisave Mortgage

For more information and to get in contact with Amerisave Mortgage, click here.