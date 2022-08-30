Sponsored Content by Bryan Colebrook NMLS #260438.

Studio 17’s Guest Host Kait Hill talks to Bryan Colebrook NMLS #260438 about last Friday when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke about inflation and why the stock market reacted so harshly.

Colebrook says, “I believe there is a lot of push to make this economy seem better than it is which delayed the rate increase; however, now with Powell’s comments 7% rates look like they will be in our near future.

