The Make-A-Wish Foundation needs your help to make dreams in Kern County come true

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visits Dena and Jeff Mojo to learn more about their son Kyle and how he became the reason for their involvement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

At four years old, Kyle was taken to the hospital with what the Mojos expected to be a bladder infection. Unfortunately, Kyle was diagnosed with a common form of kidney cancer found in young children. Despite undergoing chemotherapy and surgery, Kyle passed away one year after his diagnosis.

The Mojos were able to take a special trip to Disney World with Kyle thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “When you’re going through a cancer diagnosis, you’re trying to deal with the doctors, the insurance companies, juggling how you’re going to make it all work. It provided us with some family time away from the hospitals away from the doctors, away from the cancer. It allowed our kids to be kids. It was a great experience that we’ll never forget,” says Jeff.

The Mojos are now part of the organization that provided them with hope and happy memories. As Wish Granters, the Mojos were able to grant their first wish for another critically ill child in Kern County since the start of the pandemic.

Capellan also talked to Ashley Sodergren, Regional Director of South Valley Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada, about the serious need for Make-A-Wish volunteers in Kern County.

“Volunteers are the backbone of what we do,” says Sodergren, “right now in our South Valley we have 180 pending wishes, 100 of those are from Kern County.”

With more community support through volunteering or monetary donations, those 180 wishes can begin to be granted. To learn more about how you can get involved, click here.