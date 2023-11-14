Presented by Dignity Health
The Lauren Small Children’s Center located inside of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital offers comprehensive pediatric services to local Kern County children and families. Joining us now to discuss the expansion of the LSCC is Ken Keller, President & CEO of Memorial Hospital and Kevin Small, CEO of KS Industries.
The expansion project will include:
- Two dedicated pediatric surgical suites
- 5,000-square-foot expansion of the current Lauren Small Children’s Center
- Pediatric pre- and post-anesthesia care unit
- Dedicated surgical support spaces, including nurses’ station, equipment storage space, and environmental services space
- Dedicated reception and waiting areas
- Recruitment of two resident pediatric surgeons
- Additional medical and administrative support staff