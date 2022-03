Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kimberly Kirchmer, Co-founder of Women’s March Kern County, about the development of Women’s Marches throughout history.

“Women marching for women’s rights is not something new,” said Kirchmer. From fighting for the right to vote to abortion rights, marching has been an effective way to make womens’ voices across the world heard.

To learn more about the Women’s March Kern County, click here.