It’s important to remember that a grandparent’s love and support have a positive impact on children, particularly in the early years of a child’s life.

Experts and researchers say the physical, emotional, and spiritual benefits of a healthy grandparent/grandchild relationship are significant.

Joining us to talk about the release of her new children’s book, The Great Grandma Buffalo, and how grandparents and grandchildren can strengthen their connection this holiday season is award-winning children’s author, Natcole Staskiewicz.

