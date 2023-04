Presented by Ascend Agency.

Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to CEO of RiverBound Custom Storage & RV Park, Ryan Rodney about their multi purpose facility.

Rodney said, “What we’ve done is taken the concept of boat and RV storage and blended that with RV park use. So we have a multi-purpose facility where we cultivated an awesome community and have awesome amenities to keep our community members busy and happy.”

