The Discovery Shop: Plan a shopping spree that supports a good cause

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As we find ourselves spending more time at home, some of us are inspired to do some “spring cleaning” in the summer.

Before you toss anything out, check out the Discovery Shop in Bakersfield.

The Discovery Shop has been around for 35 years. The shop has a range of high quality, gently used and donated merchandise.

The proceeds go toward the fight against cancer.

“Discovery Shop is an upscale, resale thrift shop where we sell gently used items from our customers and donors,” Tracie Vanburklel, Store Manager of the Bakersfield Discovery Shop said. “We’re here to raise money in the fight against cancer.”