Presented by Tolleson Nutrition

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and owner of Tolleson Nutrition, Lori Tolleson, explains the difference between prebiotics and probiotics:

“Probiotics are healthy bacteria that you ingest to provide a boost to your immune system. These are temporary bacteria which is why you need to consume them daily. Prebiotics are food-based nutrients that come in the form of fibrous carbohydrates. Specifically, fiber that is not digested and remains in the gut. Prebiotic rich foods help to feed your natural gut bacteria to improve your guts response to food you eat.”

