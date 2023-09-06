Presented by The Collective
Shannon MacNeil heads to Bakersfield’s newest event space, The Collective, to get a tour from Madison Williams and learn about the history of the building.
“I love creating special moments for everyone, all of my clients, it really is a happy space that everyone gets to have really great memories,” explains Williams. “That’s what’s most important to me, and then just having a space where the community can gather, like for pop ups and things, it’s really fun to be able to promote that and just be able to be a part of the community in that way.”
The Collective hosts all types of events, from office parties, to weddings, they can help create the party of your dreams.