The Choice: Bringing big-time entertainment to Bakersfield

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Joe Gomez, director of The Choice, and Nani Soul, 2019 winner of The Choice, about the local singing competition taking over Bakersfield.

Gomez shared the competition has been going on for six years and the talent coming out of Bakersfield has been amazing. “They have turned into legitimate artists, they come in not having sung in front of two people and now today they are legit artists,” said Gomez.

You can catch the competition at Victory Outreach church located at 220 Eureka St. Bakersfield Ca. 93305. The show is free to everyone and all are welcome, the competition will take place Sept. 12th, 19th, and 26th at 6:00 p.m. For more information visit their Facebook page.

Nani Soul won The Choice in 2019 and has been working on her craft ever since. She performed her new single, “T.N.T,” on Studio 17 Live and explained the importance of the song lyrics. She hopes to continue her career as an artist and make her community proud. Her single “T.N.T” will be available on all platforms on Sept. 6th.

To follow Nani’s journey, follow her on Instagram, and TikTok.