Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jill Burdick, Stage Door Academy Director, and Zachary Gonzalez, Marketing Coordinator of Stars Theatre Restaurant, about the performing arts experience through the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County.

The program is open to kids from the ages of five to eighteen years old. “We accept anyone who is just getting interested in performing arts to anyone who has been with us in the past,” said Burdick.

The theater is currently enrolling for the show “Joseph and the Amazing

Technicolor Dreamcoat.” To learn more and to register, click here.