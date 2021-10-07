The Bone Store: walk, move, sit and sleep

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Brittany Sosa from The Bone Store about their new location in town. The Bone Store is a retail medical store that focuses on health and wellness through innovative, cutting-edge products.

Sosa says the products sold at The Bone Store help you move, sit, and sleep better. “When we walk, move, sit or sleep better, we feel better. When we feel better, we perform better,” said Sosa.

For more information on the products shown today visit their website or give them a call at 661-846-7500.