Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Rick Montoya and Francisco Herrera with BSW Roofing Solar and Air about how people can save money on unavoidable roof maintenance.

“There is a tax credit on solar of 26%. So when a customer does solar and roofing at the same time, they get an additional 26% tax credit on the roofing underneath the solar,” explains Herrera.

