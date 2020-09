BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking for a taste of everything great around town, check out The Bako Box.

The Bako Box, created by Kami Paulsen, highlights Bakersfield’s local, creative scene with items made by local artisans.

“We really started focusing on custom gift boxes,” Paulsen said. “We have several great opportunities coming up, creating special boxes for local businesses.”

To subscribe and order a Bako Box, visit thebakobox.com.