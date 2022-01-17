The average wedding costs between $20,000-$25,000: here’s how to save on your big day

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kyle Brown, Executive Director of the Kern County Bridal Association about the upcoming Bridal and Event Expo on Jan. 30.

Brown says events like the bridal expo really do help to cut down on the cost of vendors for weddings because most vendors are offering significant discounts on their services. He estimates going to the Kern County Bridal Association Bridal and Event Expo could save a couple up to $10,000 on their big day.

Looking for vendors online can be very helpful, but the best way to get a feel for the people involved in making your wedding day a dream come true is in person. Attending a bridal expo can really help the couple get a feel for the vendor’s personality and style. “Use this time to ask questions, share ideas, and view samples of their work – after all, they’re there to help you,” said Brown.

For more information visit their website.