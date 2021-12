Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center about how the shelter is at capacity and needs help relieving the overflowing kennels.

Gitzke also introduced Cedar, the two-year-old Siberian Husky, as the pet of the week. Cedar, like most huskies, needs a family that will support his active lifestyle.

To learn more about all the dogs up for adoption and ways you can help the Animal Care Center, call 661-326-3426 or click here.