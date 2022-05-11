Sponsored content by The Affordable Connectivity Program.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Adriana Sagrero to learn more about The Affordable Connectivity Program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the Home Internet they need for work, school, healthcare, and more.

Those who qualify for the program can receive a discount of up to $30 per month on fast home internet service and up to a $75 per month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

Qualifiers may also be eligible for a one-time discount of up to $100 for a computer or a tablet (offered by human-I-T when buying their broadband service).

Low-cost devices and digital literacy courses are also available for Low-income families who qualify.

For more information and to see if you qualify, click here.