Quailwood Elementary School teacher, Cara Nicoletti, is honored by Valley Strong Credit Union for Teacher Appreciation month!

Nicoletti was nominated by Pat Jackson on behalf of her granddaughter, Ember, a student of Ms. Nicoletti’s:

“Cara has been a 4th grade teacher at Quailwood Elementary for 7 years. She goes above and beyond for her students. She supports her students and encourages them set high goals. During Covid, she wrote and illustrated a book for her students about those times so when they were older, they could look back at those early days. She is an amazing teacher.”