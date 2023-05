Come to the Great Escape pet adoption event this Saturday, May 13th from 11 A.M.- 3 P.M.

The event is being put on by Numbskull Productions, The Plan B Company, Temblor, and Kern County Animal Services.

There will be dogs up for adoption, pet-ucation, and performances by: Stephaniesoul, Ren, Manuela, Parker Newman, Matthew Allan, Catbox, Matt Salkeld, Long Forgotten, and Michael Peters.

The event takes place at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Suite 200 and is free for all!