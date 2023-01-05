Sponsored by PR From the Heart

Children come from all different backgrounds, with different mindsets and experiences that influence the way they perceive and interact with the world.



Depending on the experiences that a child has, their mindset can dramatically affect the way they learn new skills and strengthen their gifts



A new children’s book is here to support little ones along the way with this.



Joining us today in-studio to talk about ways to help kids cultivate a growth mindset and the release of her new book, ‘Yet’, is children’s author and educator, Gina Giordano.