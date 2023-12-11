Presented by PR from the Heart

The holiday season teaches the joy of anticipation, and that’s a good thing! studies have found anticipation can bring as much joy as the actual thing or event that we’re waiting for.

Patience, however, is something that does not come easy to some of us. But it goes a long way, especially if you’re a parent trying to navigate the holiday season with your little one.

And so, a new children’s book is taking a positive, proactive approach to teach kids about this important virtue.

Joining us today to talk about the release of The Precious Gift of Patience is children’s author, Ruth Caro Mack.

