Tax help and financial support for all with United Way of Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to the Financial Stability Initiatives Manager of United Way of Kern County, Annelisa Perez, about their educational programs.

Tax season is a stressful time for everyone and United Way helps homeless and low-income individuals file their taxes with the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program. “If you earned less than $60,000 in the previous year, you may qualify for the EITC and you can have your taxes prepared for free from the Kern VITA Partnership,” says Perez.

To learn more and to check out the other resources available from our local United Way, call (661) 834-1820 or click here.