The ladies head to Tlo Wines to learn about the history and family traditions of the winery.
1212 18th Street
Bakersfield, Ca 93301
(661) 864-7086
Open: Wednesday – Saturday 2-8 pm
by: Shannon MacNeil
Posted:
Updated:
The ladies head to Tlo Wines to learn about the history and family traditions of the winery.
1212 18th Street
Bakersfield, Ca 93301
(661) 864-7086
Open: Wednesday – Saturday 2-8 pm
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by: