Studio 17 is proud to introduce Taste Tour, a new weekly segment where we explore local eateries in Bakersfield.

Host’s Shannon MacNeil and Kait Hill team up with Studio 17 producer, Kaitlyn Castaneda, to visit a new location weekly and explore the unique flavors and signature dishes at some of Bakersfield’s best restaurants, shops, and bars.

From family-owned establishments that have been around for generations -to new and trendy hotspots -they’ll uncover the stories that make theses places unique.

Plus, you get a chance to win one of a handful of weekly gift cards.

For our inaugural episode, the ladies head over to Aunt Mae’s Sweet Tooth to try some of their delectable treats.