Talking resilience and coping with children’s author and mental health advocate

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Children’s Author and Mental Health Advocate, Lisa Bournelis about her new children’s chapter book, “Louie and the Dictator”.

Bournelis says she was inspired to write her book by her son’s mental health journey with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. The book provides insights on OCD and everyday anxieties that children face in their life in an easy to comprehend method for children and parents alike.

For more information on ordering “Louie and the Dictator” or If you’re an educator or librarian in the Bakersfield area and are interested in facilitating an author visit with Lisa, connect with her via her official website.

