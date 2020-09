BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Are you looking for a little taste of heaven? Take a sip, sit back and relax at Cloud Nine Coffee Company.

We visited the coffee shop that’s located at 5060 California Avenue.

“I love Cloud Nine because there’s a sense of community,” Morgan Bonn, owner of Cloud Nine said. “You get to meet people and get to know them and journey through life with them.”