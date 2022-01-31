Tackling hunger in the Golden Empire with Haddad Dodge

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jake Haddad with Haddad Dodge and Debbie Powers with The Golden Empire Gleaners about their partnership to help feed Kern County.

At the end of December, Haddad came onto Studio 17 Live to announce the Tackle Hunger campaign. Haddad Dodge encouraged the community to test-drive vehicles at their dealership. With each test drive, they would donate $10 to the Golden Empire Gleaners.

The Golden Empire Gleaners is a food bank with a mission to feed the hungry in Kern County. “We do not receive any government funding so we rely on local grocery stores, agricultural sources, our business partners, and community donations to help serve those in need,” says Powers.

Today Haddad Dodge presented the Golden Empire Gleaners with $2,500 to support the effort to end hunger in Kern County. The Golden Empire Gleaners is able to provide two pounds of food per dollar, meaning a donation of $2500 is equal to 5,000 pounds of food to go towards those in need.

Clear out your pantry this spring and save your nonperishable food items for the food drive KGET and The Golden Empire Gleaners will host at Compassion Corner in March. To donate, visit their website.