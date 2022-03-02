Sponsored Content by CSUB Athletics.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jeremy Beard, head baseball coach for CSUB about the current baseball season.

The team is seven games into the season with their next game taking place Friday, March 4. This season has started off with some challenges and injuries but Coach Beard is confident in his team. “We believe in whoever we put on the line-up card and we know they’ll show up, play hard, and do their best,” said Beard. “I think we’ll continue to grow over the course of the season and be better once we get into big west play.”

Friday’s game will be a home game in the newly improved Hardt Stadium.