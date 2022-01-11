Sweet Charity: 10th Annual ADAKC Cinnamon Roll Drive

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Janelle Capra from the ADAKC and Don Hodel from Hodel’s about the Cinnamon Roll drive taking place at Compassion Corner tomorrow, Jan. 12 from 6 A.M. until they are sold out

2000 cinnamon roll trays are currently being baked with love and prepared to sell tomorrow. This is the 10th annual ADAKC Cinnamon Roll Drive, be sure to arrive early because the rolls will sell out quickly.

For more information on ADAKC and where the funds will be going visit their website, or to place an order for your rolls text “hodels” to 41444.

