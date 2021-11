Studio 17 Producer Mya Acosta talks to Yesenia Mendoza, creator of The Pup Shop, to learn about what led her to turn homemade dog treats into a business.

“I wanted to make sure I was providing yummy and healthy treats for my own furbabies and decided to start baking my own once I did my research about the foods I was giving them and found how preservatives affect our pets,” says Mendoza.

To check out The Pup Shop’s customizable Barkday Cakes, Pupsicles, Pupcakes, and more, click here.