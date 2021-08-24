Support your local Children’s Miracle Network, help them earn $25,000

Studio 17 Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Robin Woodward, Children’s Miracle Network Program Director, about ways you can support your local children’s hospital.

Woodward says, “donations made to the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) program help provide local patients state-of-the-art, life-saving equipment and assist with capital improvement projects for the Lauren Small Children’s Center.” The carwash fundraiser is Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Rite Aid on Olive Drive and Jewetta.

To learn more about the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital the local fundraiser benefiting the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness