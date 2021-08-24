Support your local Children’s Miracle Network, help them earn $25,000

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Robin Woodward, Children’s Miracle Network Program Director, about ways you can support your local children’s hospital.

Woodward says, “donations made to the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) program help provide local patients state-of-the-art, life-saving equipment and assist with capital improvement projects for the Lauren Small Children’s Center.” The carwash fundraiser is Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Rite Aid on Olive Drive and Jewetta.

To learn more about the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital the local fundraiser benefiting the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital click here.