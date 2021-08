Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Heather Spring, Cheer Coach at Bakersfield College, about the hard work and dedication that goes into becoming a collegiate cheerleader.

Spring says the cheer team is looking for community sponsors and they are offering advertising spots in the football program.

To learn more about how you can support the BC cheer team, contact Heather at heather.spring@bakersfieldcollege.edu.