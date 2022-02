Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Janelle Capra, Executive Director of ADAKC, about the fundraising effort to purchase a bus for the transportation of patients.

Capra said the organization’s current goal is to purchase a van to help ADAKC manage its own transportation service. “We now need our own vehicle so that we can offer more support to families on the Alzheimer’s journey,” said Capra.

To donate, text “ADAKC” to 41444 and email info@adakc.org for more information.