Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Johnny Baklini, Chief Operations Officer of Feghali Foods, Inc. about the Teachers Supply Aid promotion.

This program provides up to a $50 reimbursement for any teachers who spend money out of their own pocket on school supplies for the classroom.

To learn more about the Teachers Supply Aid promotion and how you can help, contact TEACHERSUPPLYAID @FEGHALIFOODS.COM.