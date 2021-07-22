Support Alzheimer’s Patients through events at ADAKC

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Janelle Capra, Executive Director of ADAKC, about the events that help support the organization that cares for local Alzheimer’s patients.

ADAKC is open Monday thru Friday, 8 am to 5 pm and licensed to serve up to 100 clients per day. “We are now averaging about 25-30 clients per day. And we are also accepting new admissions,” said Capra.



If interested in a tour or to set up an assessment, contact their Family Services Team at 665-8871 or email info@adakc.org, or visit them online.