Support ADAKC through the upcoming Cinnamon Roll Drive in 2022

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Janelle Capra, Executive Director of ADAKC, about how ADAKC is spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season and how you can continue to support this organization in 2022.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12th, ADAKC will host the “Penny for your Thoughts” Cinnamon Roll Drive where they will hand out tins of Hodel’s Cinnamon Rolls for a $20 donation. Capra says each donation “provides one hour of care for our clients in our Day Program.”

To pre-order your cinnamon rolls, text “Hodels” to 41444. To learn more about ADAKC and how you can support the organization, click here.

