Sponsored content by The Petroleum Club and Sundale Country Club.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to the team from the Petroleum Club about their new location in the Sundale Country Club.

Some of the renovations include a beautiful dining room with a Terrace patio that overlooks the golf course, A vintage-style cocktail lounge upstairs and a sports bar & grill downstairs, and an outdoor Veranda space that seats up to 200 guests and works great for our larger private events.

For more information call the Petroleum Club at (661) 324-6561.