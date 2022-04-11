Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jen Bowden, event director for the Bakersfield Mac and Cheese Festival, about the popular upcoming event.

Head to Strambler Park at 4003 Chester Ave. on Saturday, April 16 for drinks, live entertainment, and mac and cheese galore. “In addition to tasting amazing mac and cheese creations, our attendees will also get to sample from a wide variety of beer, wine, and spiked seltzers. Our guests will also enjoy live music, a gaming area, and a variety of photo ops at the centrally located Stramler Park. This is a 21+ only event,” said Bowden.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here. Act fast, tickets will sell out!