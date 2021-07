Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan announces the winner of July’s Hometown Hero recognition with Clinica Sierra Vista.

This month’s winner is Susan Mendoza, CNA at Delano District Skilled Nursing Facility. Azrrel Herrejon nominated Mendoza because “she always has a smile on her face and heart on her sleeve, the world needs more people like Sussy!”

To honor the hardworking individuals in your life and to nominate your Hometown Hero, click here.