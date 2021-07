Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan meets Director of Operations Jefy Auxillo to talk about the newest Jollibee location that opened in Bakersfield.

From sweet spaghetti to fried chicken, Jollibee is now offering Philippino delicacies to Kern County.

The new location is at 5520 Stockdale Hwy Bakersfield and can be reached at 661-404-1375.