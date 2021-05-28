STUDIO 17 LIVE!: Vanessa’s big announcement

Studio 17 Live! started in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic with the goal of bringing the community together and raising awareness of local organizations and businesses.

Since last year the show was led by host Vanessa Dillon. Friday was Vanessa’s last show.

KGET General Manager, Derek Jeffrey says “This little dream of mine to start a show that highlighted the good in our community, to showcase the small local businesses around town and to extend our outreach with our local nonprofits would not be possible without you!”

Vanessa’s impact on the community will not be forgotten. We wish her luck in all her future endeavors!

If you’d like to keep up with Vanessa’s journey follow her on Instagram.